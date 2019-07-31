Villagers in Indonesia angered after digging grave for man who faked his death

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

It was a prank that went too far. A man has caused outrage among hundreds of residents of Tanggumung village in Sampang regency on Madura Island, East Java, after he pretended to be dead, leading to locals digging a grave for him.

The prankster, Robi Anjal, 38, who originally came from Pontianak, West Kalimantan, was discovered to still be alive after his grave had already been dug.

Robi, who was reported to have died on July 23, wrote in his will that he wanted to be buried next to KH Mohammad Alawi, a late local religious leader and father of KH. Fauroq, who leads an Islamic boarding school in the village.

Farouq said Robi was not a relative of his family nor did he know his background. To speed up his burial, residents of the village were asked to put aside their daily activities to dig the grave on Friday morning.

"Farmers didn't water their tobacco plants and residents working out of town also decided not to go to work," said Abdul Halim, one of the residents, as quoted by kompas.com.

The villagers became very mad after learning that Robi had been pretending to be dead. The grave was filled in on Sunday.

Fauroq said he had been suspicious from the beginning, as Robi's body did not show any signs of death and that even after four days, the body did not emit any stench. He said he had also been informed by his students that the body was still warm.

The prank was eventually busted when mourners tickled Robi's feet, forcing him to turn over and wake from his sleep. The revelation enraged the locals, who condemned the man for trying to fool them and a respected figure in the village.

"If he had been in front of us here, we would've buried half his body so he wouldn't play around with death again," Abdul said.

More about

INDONESIA pranks
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it

LIFESTYLE

How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice

SERVICES