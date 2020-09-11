Viral video captures brawl in North Jakarta waters

">@jakut.info, showed dozens of young people having a confrontation in the waters while swimming, some of them carrying various kinds of sharp weapons.

“On Sunday at 5 p.m., there was a brawl on the coast of Jakarta; a group of youths was seen fighting,” the caption of the Instagram post said.

Responding to the video, Cilincing Police chief Comr. Imam T. B. said most of the people involved in the brawl were Cilincing residents. He then sent personnel to visit the location, despite it being outside of his authority.

“We went to the location and they disbanded immediately,” Imam told tempo.co on Wednesday, adding that some of the youths threw their weapons into the sea.

According to a press release issued by the North Jakarta administration on Tuesday, the police also detained two teenagers with sharp weapons and ceramic shards.

In the statement, Kalibaru subdistrict head Slamet Alfarizi said that police, military and Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) personnel, as well as local residents, also conducted patrols in the past three days around the area to prevent another brawl.

Cilincing district head Muhammad Andri commended the joint patrol.

“May our hard work build a safe and orderly Kalibaru for all of us.