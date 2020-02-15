In 'virus-free' Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy

Frantic customers throwing any non-perishable items they can get their hands on into shopping trolleys. Face masks, disinfectants and floor cleaners vanishing from pharmacy shelves, with no replacement stock available.

These have been some of the disturbing regional fallouts from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with multiple instances reported in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

The same thing is now happening in Indonesia. The only question is why?

As of Friday, neither the Indonesian government nor the World Health Organisation had confirmed a single case of the coronavirus or Covid-19, the pneumonia-like disease it causes, in the country despite it being encircled by infected neighbours.

Hundreds of Indonesian and Chinese nationals who have been in China in recent weeks remain under quarantine for observation, however, and The Jakarta Post reported a 19-year old Indonesian university student had been quarantined in the Maluku Islands after falling ill following a trip to Malaysia.

In Jakarta on Thursday and Friday, a random search of commercial pharmacies near the centre of the Indonesian capital, ranging from high-end shopping malls to slum neighbourhoods, found masks, antiseptic tissue wipes and household cleaners were all sold out. There have been similar reports from multiple cities across the archipelago nation of more than 260 million people, particularly shortages of face masks.

Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard professor who helped produce research identifying countries that could have undetected cases of the virus, defended the findings despite the Indonesian government's efforts to downplay the threat.

"The purpose of our study is to look at whether the detected cases are really representative of the total number of cases," he told The Jakarta Post last week.

"So, to do that we examined the statistical relationship between the number of travellers to a country to the number of cases detected. There was an international average of 14 travellers per day associated with one detection of a case during the whole period we studied. By that standard, Indonesia would have been expected to have five cases, approximately, but it had zero during that period."

In response, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto described the study as an "insult" to Indonesia.