Volunteers to be enlisted in August for human trial of Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand

Thailand will sign up volunteers in August-September to test the Covid-19 vaccine and conduct the first trial on a human in October, said Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee.

Suvit said he was informed by Chulalongkorn University's Chula Vaccine Research Centre and the National Research Council of Thailand that the second round of testing of the mRNA vaccine on monkeys on June 22 yielded a satisfactory result.

He added that the test on humans will be done in three phases.

The centre will announce on July 12 the details of the plan to produce this vaccine for testing on humans and for use in Thailand.

