Walls collapse at East Jakarta school following heavy rains

Heavy rains over the last few days have caused walls to collapse at SDN 04 Pagi state elementary school in Cibubur, East Jakarta. No casualties have been reported.

A Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) worker who saw the walls collapse, Ilyas, 38, said rain had eroded the foundation of the walls.

"Luckily, the streets were quiet during the incident. It was raining hard and just after dusk when the walls collapsed, so no one was around at the time," Ilyas said on Thursday, wartakota.tribunnews.com reported.

He said dozens of Cibubur PPSU workers cleaned up the rubble and remains of the walls immediately after the incident.

Separately, Cibubur district head Sapto Tjahyadi said he had also ordered the PPSU workers to cut the nearby angsana tree so it would not be uprooted.

"Some of its roots are visible, you can see it for yourself. If it fell it could hit a kiosk or a passerby," Sapto said.

East Jakarta Region 2 Education Agency head Abdul Rachem said school grounds were empty during the incident.

"Luckily no students were here. Approximately 725 students will attend SDN 05 Cibubur state elementary school while the school is rebuilt," Abdul said.

"The school will be totally rebuilt," he said.