From war zone to 'prison': Voices from Hong Kong's university siege

Hui was arrested during a protest in Admiralty in September and was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer. But she said she continued attending protests, to be available to those who needed help.

She left with medical sector lawmaker Dr Pierre Chan, who arrived to help those still inside. Police took down Hui's personal information and let her go.

She said she heard of other social workers who were arrested, but this could not be confirmed. There was also talk of medical workers being arrested, even though they had gone in to treat injured protesters, but the number could not be verified.

Another social worker, PolyU graduate Anson Choy, went into the campus three days after the siege began, with other social workers, politicians and school principals to urge those inside to leave.

Choy, 38, said she did not go in to persuade anyone out, but rather to console them.

"We wanted to know if they were exhausted, if they felt hopeless, and whether they were hurt," she said.

Asked about social workers being arrested, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said on Wednesday that the law did not give social workers special powers to carry out their duties during violent confrontations.

"For example, during gang fights that involve teenagers, outreach social workers will not intervene to stop the fight. That's not the work of social workers," he said.

Outside the PolyU campus last weekend, police remained waiting, as the siege continued.