Warning of heavy rain as tropical storm approaches Thailand

The Meteorological Department warned Thursday that heavy rains would be unleashed on several provinces in the North, Northeast, the East and the South because of influences from a tropical storm and the seasonal monsoon.

In a warning issued at 5 am Thursday, the department said tropical storm Wipha was located at Hainan, China at a latitude of 20.0 degrees North and longitude of 111.0 degrees East at 4 am Thursday.

The department said the storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 knots with maximum sustained winds about 40 knots.

The storm is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on Friday and its influence is expected to cause rain or torrential downpours in many parts of Thailand, starting from the Northeast and the North.

The department added the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea the South and the upper Gulf will strengthen from Wednesday to next Tuesday, resulting in heavy rains in the South and the East.

The winds in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will strengthen with waves up to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should stay ashore.

