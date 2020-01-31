Warnings of online scams, dubious goods amid Hong Kong's mask-buying frenzy

Read also

The source showed screen captures of Facebook messages in which a user was offering Hong Kong buyers masks from Thailand, but later claimed his or her bank account was frozen and payments would be refunded.

Separately, customs officers seized 68,000 surgical masks from a dispensary on Nelson Street in Mong Kok, and arrested a 27-year-old suspect over a breach of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Authorities had yet to examine the masks or determine their effectiveness, but noted they had odd dates of manufacture indicated - in March, which is two months away. A box of 50 such masks was priced at HK$280, but it was unclear how many were sold.