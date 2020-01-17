Waste-based power plants worsen air pollution, global warming: Environmentalists

The Bantar Gebang waste landfill in Bekasi, West Java.
PHOTO: AFP
Arya Dipa
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Environmentalists have urged against using incinerators as waste-to-energy power plants (PLTSa) to tackle garbage problem in cities across the country, saying that they would cause more environmental problems.

Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) executive director Nur Hidayati said that such a method of burning trash could aggravate pollution as it releases harmful toxins into the air.

Walhi is one of eight civil society organisations grouped under the Indonesian Zero Waste Alliance, which has raised similar concerns.

"PLTSa construction in Jakarta and 11 other cities clearly contradicts the low-carbon economy that is poised to help reach the 1.5-degree Celsius target of the Paris Climate Agreement," Nur said in a statement, quoting the pact's intent to limit global warming to 1.5 C above the preindustrial benchmarks.

If the collective's claims are proven true, then the PLTSa would worsen the already polluted air in some cities. 

Jakarta ranked as the city with the worst air quality in Southeast Asia in 2018 with daily average air quality being 4.5 times worse than the limit set by the World Health Organisation, according to a Greenpeace study published in March last year.

The alliance also encourages the government to do lab evaluations of dioxin, a hazardous chemical emitted from burning waste, twice every year instead of every five years as at present.

Simultaneously, the coalition urged the government to categorize a PLTSa's ashes as hazardous and toxic (B3) waste and prevent them from being discarded in final waste disposals (TPAs).

Through the issuance of Presidential Regulation No. 35/2018, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration plans to develop PLTSas in 12 cities, including in Jakarta, Bandung and Tangerang in West Java, Semarang in Central Java and Makassar in South Sulawesi, in order to address waste problems in these areas. 

"This is a waste-to-energy concept, from trash to producing electricity. The trash processed in this plant is that which cannot be recycled," Assessment and Application of Technology Agency (BPPT) head Hammam Riza said last year in the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Treatment Area in Bekasi, West Java, where a PLTSa pilot project was launched.

Indonesia dumps the equivalent of a 10-ton truckload of plastic into its waters every 20 minutes, a 2018 World Bank assessment showed, while the government estimates that about 66 million tons of trash was produced in the country in 2018.

Meanwhile, many countries in the world have shifted from incinerators to a zero-waste approach,  said environmental chemistry professor Paul Connett from the St. Lawrence University in New York, the United States, during a national tour with the coalition.

Aside from being friendlier to the environment, the zero-waste approach also reduced investment needs and operational costs that would have otherwise been high with incinerators.

"Zero waste is not a dream. It's already happening, also in Indonesia," Paul said.

More about
INDONESIA Waste Management ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES air pollution Joko Widodo Plastics

TRENDING

Actress Barbie Hsu&#039;s husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Actress Barbie Hsu's husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Thai man arrested for allegedly throwing grenade into apartment of girl he loves
Thai man arrested for allegedly throwing grenade into apartment of girl he loves
After Twitter gaffe, Mark Hamill discovers the Force is strong with his Malaysian fans
After Twitter gaffe, Mark Hamill discovers the Force is strong with his Malaysian fans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES