Watch: Manny Pacquiao coaches son Jimuel who aspires to be a boxer

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao became son Jimuel's coach for the day, as he recently allowed the aspiring boxer to follow his footsteps and chase his boxing dream.

In a series of videos posted by mother Jinkee Pacquiao today, April 9, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. was seen training with his world champion boxer father.

"Gatan-aw ko nila pero kahilakon nako kaayo. Ang akong anak gusto gyud mag-boxing! Ang amahan niingon intawon nga 'Babe, naa na gyud tay boxer" dili man gyud papugong!" said the worried mother.

(I was watching them and I was on the verge of crying. My son really wants to pursue boxing! His dad said, "Babe, we really have a boxer in the family." We cannot stop the kid!)

The Filipino legend can be seen demonstrating his signature moves to Jimuel, who eagerly listened to Pacman's instructions, and was able to show off his own moves as well.

Celebrities including Lovi Poe, Vina Morales, Anne Curtis-Smith and MJ Marfori expressed their amazement.

"So cool! Being trained by a legend!" said Lovi Poe.

Vina Morales, on the other hand, empathises with Jinkee, saying, "I feel you talon [heart emoji] said lang kay ang coach the best Gyud…He will be great as well."

(I feel you. Just have faith because the coach is really the best. He will be great as well.)

Photo: Instagram/jinkeepacquiao

Meanwhile, the boxing icon himself posted videos and pictures of his son's training, saying, "The future."

In February, Pacquiao initially urged his son to stay out of boxing, explaining that he "only went into boxing because of poverty." However, the boxer later allowed his son to follow his footsteps, as Jimuel declared that boxing is his "passion."