Water cannons deployed as Hong Kong protesters test new tactics

Sudden chaos descended on the bustling streets of Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday night, as riot police deployed water cannons to disperse radical anti-government protesters who barricaded roads and vandalised shops, demonstrating their new "flash mob" tactics.

Demonstrators, mainly masked and wearing black, occupied a section of Chatham Road South, after setting up barricades on several side streets in the area to halt traffic.

Some smashed shop windows and spray-painted stores they considered "pro-Beijing" as they marched down alleys in the district.

A Best Mart 360 shop and Hunghom Cafe on Cameron Road were among those vandalised.

The protesters did not stop until they reached the junction of Cheong Wan Road and Chatham Road South, near the Hong Kong Museum of History, where police deployed a water cannon vehicle to disperse the crowds.

A brief stand-off followed as the air filled with sirens and volleys of abuse were thrown at police by protesters.

This led to a game of cat and mouse as protesters split up and spilled onto the many side streets in the area, while another group made for Mong Kok along Nathan Road - a major traffic artery on the Kowloon side.

Online TV news footage showed at least five protesters being subdued and taken away by police after a chase.