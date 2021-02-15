Water overflows from spent nuclear fuel pools at Japan nuclear power plants

Water overflowed from the pools where spent nuclear fuel is stored at the Fukushima No. 1 and No. 2 nuclear power plants operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., as a result of the earthquake that struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture late Saturday night.

The pools are at the Nos. 5 and 6 reactor buildings at the No. 1 plant, which are being decommissioned, and the No. 1 reactor building at the No. 2 plant, which is set to be decommissioned. According to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, it has been confirmed that no water leaked outside the buildings and the cooling of the nuclear fuel has not been affected.

At the No. 1 plant, leaks were also found from tanks storing water containing radioactive material generated in the No. 5 and No. 6 reactors, but the leaks were contained within weirs set up around the tanks. No major problems have been confirmed at other nuclear power plants, including Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture.

A seismic intensity of lower 6 on the Japan Meteorological Agency’s scale of maximum 7 was observed during Saturday’s quake at the locations of the Fukushima No. 1, Fukushima No. 2 and Onagawa nuclear power plants.