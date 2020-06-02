Water system useless for 3 years, Thai village stays parched

The water supply system in the Mukdahan village of Ban Wong Phra Chan has never worked in its three years of existence, village headman Songka Deeduangphan told reporters on Wednesday (February 5).

The system was installed in 2017 for the benefit of people living in a low-lying area of the community of over 400 residents in Naudom sub-district - at a cost of Bt1.45 million (S$67,000) to the local Administration Organisation.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, told the organisation had an expensive white elephant on its hands, said the matter was under review, according to Songka. "And he told me the system would be usable within a month."

The headman begged state officials to get it fixed, especially now that drought is tightening its grip on the region.