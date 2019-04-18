We have already won, Prabowo claims

We have already won, Prabowo claims
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to the press at his home in South Jakarta on Wednesday.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Made Anthony Iswara and Nurul Fitri Ramadhani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Apr 18, 2019

Presidential contender Prabowo Subianto claimed victory over the 2019 presidential election on Wednesday afternoon, hours before quick-count surveys officially ended, in a repeat of a similar declaration he made in the 2014 presidential race - which he lost.

The former Army general claimed a "real count" from more than 320 polling stations had placed him in the lead with 62 per cent of votes.

He added that he had consulted statistics experts who said the figure would "not differ much" from the final count.

"We will avoid taking any unconstitutional actions because we have already won," Prabowo told the media at his residence in South Jakarta.

"I am and will always be the president of the Indonesian people [...] For those who have supported [Jokowi], I will also embrace you all."

Most pollsters currently have incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo leading the presidential race with about 54 per cent of the vote and Prabowo at 45 per cent.

Prabowo previously rejected early results showing Jokowi ahead of him, claiming that the surveys were "partisan".

More about

INDONESIA ELECTIONS
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement