'We will keep fighting': Three days ahead of Jokowi's second term, protesters still rallying

Hundreds of protesters - students and activists - rallied in big cities on Thursday to demand that the President issue a regulation to revoke a new law on the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), three days before President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo starts his second term.

Thursday also marked the day that the new KPK Law began to take force.

Hundreds of students and activists rallied on Jl. Diponegoro in Bandung to demand that the President "listen to what the people want" in regard to the KPK Law.

They want Jokowi to issue a regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) to halt the law, which many believe would weaken the KPK's power to catch corrupt people.

They also criticised police use of "excessive force" in dealing with the protesters across the country.

At least five people have died in protests that have taken place since last month.

"We want the government to side with the people, not with the interests of the elites," said Yusuf Sugiarto, the spokesperson for the West Java University Students Alliance.

"The majority of people want the President to issue the Perppu to halt the KPK Law. The President should not be afraid because we are behind him," he said.

A survey released by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) on Oct. 6 said that 60.7 per cent of those who were aware of the student protests and the KPK Law revision were in support of the rallies.

Only 5.9 per cent were against the protests, while the remaining 31 per cent chose to stay neutral and the rest declined to answer.

The support for the protests was largely driven by the fact that 70.9 per cent of respondents who were aware of the KPK Law revision believed it would weaken the antigraft body.

Only 18 per cent of respondents believed the revised law would strengthen the KPK.