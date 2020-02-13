'We will trace his movements': Bali officials respond to report of coronavirus-infected tourist

The Bali Health Agency says it will investigate and verify the information that a Chinese tourist who travelled from Wuhan to Bali last month tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease on Feb 5 after he arrived in Huainan city in Anhui province in China.

Bali Health Agency, Ketut Suarjaya, said the agency was currently trying to figure out the travel history and the activities of the patient, identified only as Jin, according to information obtained by The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

"We have to check on the dates when he was in Bali. The incubation period of the coronavirus is 14 days. We don't know yet where exactly he was infected. We don't know yet whether he was infected with the coronavirus before he went to Bali. There is a possibility that he got the virus when he returned to China," Suarjaya said.

"If we look at his [flight history], he departed from Wuhan on Jan 22, and returned back to his country on Jan 28, I think he did not become infected in Bali. If so, he must have shown some symptoms when he was in Bali," he added.

Suarjaya said there was a small possibility that the man was infected before he went to Bali.

"However, we will recheck again the facts. We will follow up the information. We will trace all places he visited. […] And of course, we will raise our alertness," he said.

Currently two Chinese patients are being treated in the isolation room of Sanglah Hospital in Bali. The two patients were admitted last night. Since the COVID-19 outbreak the hospital has treated 32 patients who have shown symptoms of the disease, all previous 30 tests have come back negative.

Authorities in Anhui province, China, reported that the Chinese national who visited Bali late last month had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The administration announced via Weibo on Feb 6 that the Huainan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Feb 5 that Jin flew on Lion Air flight JT2618 from Wuhan - the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak - to Bali on Jan 22.