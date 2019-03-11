Wealthy entrepreneur arrested over 'deadly' weight-loss remedies

Wealthy entrepreneur arrested over 'deadly' weight-loss remedies
PHOTO: Pixabay
Khanathit Srihirundaj
The Nation/Asia News Network
Mar 11, 2019

The wealthy operator of a business selling weight-loss products was arrested on Monday morning as part of an extensive police operation and charged with possession of controlled substances.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers raided 33 locations across the country in what was dubbed Operation "Sayob Pairee 62/9: Yasuay Sanghan".

The name translates as "Subduing the enemy" and "deadly beauty medicine". Of the 13 targeted locations in Bangkok, one was the luxurious home of Wirairat Udthong on Soi Pattanakan 42 in Suan Luang district.

Wirairat was charged with possessing with intent to sell Phentermine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and Diazepam and Clorazepate, which are controlled under Schedule IV.

Police said she owns assets worth up to 50 million baht (S$2 million) and a beauty-product business with up to 100 million baht worth of items in circulation, some of which allegedly contain the controlled substances.

A court issued a warrant for Wirairat's arrest in February. Police accuse her of paying a clinic doctor 50,000-70,000 baht to legally order the substances through the Food and Drug Administration Office and give her a portion to distribute to customers, several of whom allegedly died after consuming them.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by a former magazine model who had used the products.

More about

weight loss pill Entrepreneur
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement