Wedding in India turns into massive brawl

A wedding reception turned into a brawl with relatives and families from both sides, including the women, attacking each other with cooking pots and chairs.

Apparently, it all started with the bridegroom's family was unhappy that there was no entertainment arranged for the reception, which was hosted by the bride's family, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Weddings in India typically feature performances from bands or singers.

The reception in Telangana, India, had been held following the wedding ceremony which took place in Kodad town.

There was a heated argument between both sides before the massive brawl erupted.

The fight was eventually broken up after attendees intervened to calm both sides down and reconcile them. Injured and bleeding family members were treated at the same hospital.