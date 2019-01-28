Wedding off over fiancee lacking a kidney

Wedding off over fiancee lacking a kidney
The Star/Asia News Network
Jan 28, 2019

A bride-to-be lodged a police report against her fiance who is threatening to call off their wedding because she has only one kidney.

The 32-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu, India, was apparently born with just one kidney.

Last year, she got engaged to a 29-year-old man but their wedding was postponed to this year when her father died unexpectedly after the engagement.

The groom's family began deman­ding more gold jewellery as dowry, on top of what had been given to them while her father was alive.

When the woman refused, the fiance told her the wedding could proceed if she gets another kidney.

It was just four years ago that the woman found out that she was born with one kidney. Her family members had never mentioned it to her.

India's Dowry Prohibition Act outlaws the giving or taking of dowry.

