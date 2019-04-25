Weed-laced Thai sweets heading to 30 US states

Gamhom Nalanchang, alias Kanja Witch, right, and former Miss Thailand World title holder Chanakarn Chaisri, present traditional Thai sweets at a press conference in Ramkhamhaeng University yesterday.

Marijuana-laced Thai sweets will soon make their way to Las Vegas and many other parts of the United States where the consumption of cannabis for recreation is allowed.

The pot-laced dessert is the latest marijuana-related initiative being discussed in Thailand, which legalised cannabinoid medicines earlier this year.

Since medical marijuana got the okay, the herb has become a top trend - with talks and discussions being held everywhere on how to make the best use of marijuana.

Gamhom Nalanchang, widely dubbed the Kanja (marijuana) Witch, told the press yesterday that she planned to sell marijuana-laced traditional Thai sweets to 30 states in the US from August.

"I believe the sweets will get a good response," she said, adding that she already sells cannabis-laced brownies and cookies in many hotels in Las Vegas and Florida.

"I think Thai desserts that contains cannabis should sell well there. Sales should be worth around US$1 million (S$1.4 million) a month," she said.

Former beauty queen Chanakarn Chaisri came up with the recipe for the special Thai sweets, which will be sold under the brand "Khanom Mee Mong" - with mong being a short form for mongkut or crown.

"I chose thong ake [a type of Thai dessert] because of its auspicious name," the beauty queen-turned-chef said.

Crowned Miss Thailand World in 1990, Chanakarn added that her dessert still retains its authentic taste, even though it is laced with cannabis extract.

Gamhom said each packet of the Thai dessert will be clearly labelled as to how much THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) or CBD (Cannabidiol) it contains.

"By US law, each piece can contain no more than 5 milligrams of CBD," she said.

Gamhom and Chanakarn were speaking at Ramkhamhaeng University, which will hold an academic seminar on medical marijuana and treatment on April 30.

Meanwhile, Medical Services Department's director-general Somsak Akksilp said his department will be happy to work with Rangsit University in conducting research on how cannabis extracts can prohibit the growth of cancer cells in patients with lung cancer. There are several hospitals, namely Lerdsin, Rajavithi and Nopparatrajathanee, in the Rangsit University network.

"I think the National Cancer Institute will also join," Somsak said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 19 universities or state agencies have registered for the possession of cannabis. The 90-day application period for amnesty will run until May 19.

"At least, 6,395 patients have also applied for the amnesty," FDA secretary-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said.

From April 29 to 30, the first round of training on medical marijuana usage will be conducted for 200 registered participants.

The next round will be held on May 23 and 24, while those interested can register on May 10.