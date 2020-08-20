Well-intentioned Thai monk behind dog's horrific death

The car that dragged a dog to death in Si Sa Ket province turned out to be that of a monk who wanted to adopt the dog and did not realise that the leashed animal had jumped out of the vehicle.

Watchdog Thailand (WDT) posted the horrifying 40-second clip on Tuesday (August 18), which quickly drew the attention of animal lovers.

Police tracked down the car and were led to a monk from Wat Mai Bueng Malu temple who said that he had picked up the dog from Wat Ban Nong Phanaeng temple where he had gone to perform a ritual.

He said he picked up the dog at about 6pm, leashed it but left the door open so it could breathe. However, he did not realise that the animal may get scared and jump out.

Upon reaching his destination about an hour later, the monk realised the dog had died and buried it in his brother's yard.