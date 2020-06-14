West Java extends social restrictions to June 26 amid second wave concerns

The West Java administration has extended large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) across the province to June 26 following a spike in Covid-19 cases within a week, during which its daily reproduction number (Rt) increased from 0.68 and 0.72 to 0.82.

The extension will be effective across the province, except for the Jakarta satellite cities of Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Bodebek), where the policy will remain effective until July 2.

Governor Ridwan Kamil said the administration decided not to loosen supervision on the virus’ spread due to the latest data, even though the province had declared 10 areas as yellow zones and 17 others as blue zones.

Yellow zones are allowed to increase economic activity to around 60 per cent of normal levels while implementing strict health protocols. Meanwhile, blue zones are allowed to reopen all public and commercial facilities but must ensure that there are no crowds.

"Traditional markets are among the places that have a high virus transmission risk. We’ve prepared 672 rapid and swab test kits for 700 markets,” Ridwan said in a statement on Friday.

He added that police and military personnel would help promote testing to prevent objections from the people.

According to the administration, the average number of daily cases in West Java had reached 42 in May, then to 25 people a day in June.

“Cases are mostly found in urban areas such as in Bodebek and Greater Bandung. Mayors and regents in those areas should be more vigilant due to their high population density,” Ridwan said.

The governor also urged citizens to keep following health protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distances and washing their hands regularly.

“The second [Covid-19] wave in India and Pakistan were caused by a lack of discipline among the public in adhering to health protocols.”

Ridwan went on to say that the administration had yet to decide on reopen schools and entertainment venues, fearing they would become new Covid-19 clusters during the second wave of the pandemic, as what happened in South Korea.

