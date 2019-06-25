West Kalimantan school uses Google Maps to determine student admissions

Parents jostle to receive state school enrollment forms at SMP 10 state junior high school in Denpasar, Bali, on Tuesday. Student enrollment in state schools is determined through a zoning system.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

State high school SMAN 1 Putussibau in Kapuas Hulu regency, West Kalimantan, is using Google Maps to comply with the Education and Culture Ministry's zoning policy for school enrollments.

Implemented in 2017, the policy aims to end elitism among certain schools favoured by well-off families by ensuring that students would be allowed to attend the school closest to their home regardless of their score or who registered first.

"Students who live nearby will become our priority," SMAN 1 Putussibau vice principal Padillah Daulay said on Monday as quoted by Antara news agency.

"Google Maps will then help us measure the distance between this school and the students' respective addresses," he added.

Padillah further said that the school would accept 243 new students this year through three different systems; 80 per cent of the students would be determined by the zoning policy, while 15 per cent of the total seats would be saved for high-performing students. The remaining 5 per cent quota will be allocated for transfer students.

The method is regulated in the new Education Ministerial Decree No. 20/2019.

The previous policy regulated that 90 per cent of students would be accepted to state schools based on the proximity of their home to the school, while 5 per cent would be accepted based on academic merit. The remaining seats would be allocated for transfer students.

The regulation was then revised to fulfil the demand of parents who want their children attending state schools.

More about

INDONESIA Education and Schools Students
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Schoolgirl in Malaysia left with red welts on arms and legs after alleged caning by teacher
Video of Malaysian teacher scolded by parent for caning schoolgirl goes viral on social media

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most &amp; the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most & the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

SERVICES