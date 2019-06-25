West Kalimantan school uses Google Maps to determine student admissions

State high school SMAN 1 Putussibau in Kapuas Hulu regency, West Kalimantan, is using Google Maps to comply with the Education and Culture Ministry's zoning policy for school enrollments.
Implemented in 2017, the policy aims to end elitism among certain schools favoured by well-off families by ensuring that students would be allowed to attend the school closest to their home regardless of their score or who registered first.
"Students who live nearby will become our priority," SMAN 1 Putussibau vice principal Padillah Daulay said on Monday as quoted by Antara news agency.
"Google Maps will then help us measure the distance between this school and the students' respective addresses," he added.
Padillah further said that the school would accept 243 new students this year through three different systems; 80 per cent of the students would be determined by the zoning policy, while 15 per cent of the total seats would be saved for high-performing students. The remaining 5 per cent quota will be allocated for transfer students. The method is regulated in the new Education Ministerial Decree No. 20/2019. The previous policy regulated that 90 per cent of students would be accepted to state schools based on the proximity of their home to the school, while 5 per cent would be accepted based on academic merit. The remaining seats would be allocated for transfer students. The regulation was then revised to fulfil the demand of parents who want their children attending state schools.
