West Kalimantan school uses Google Maps to determine student admissions

Parents jostle to receive state school enrollment forms at SMP 10 state junior high school in Denpasar, Bali, on Tuesday. Student enrollment in state schools is determined through a zoning system.

State high school SMAN 1 Putussibau in Kapuas Hulu regency, West Kalimantan, is using Google Maps to comply with the Education and Culture Ministry's zoning policy for school enrollments.

Implemented in 2017, the policy aims to end elitism among certain schools favoured by well-off families by ensuring that students would be allowed to attend the school closest to their home regardless of their score or who registered first.

"Students who live nearby will become our priority," SMAN 1 Putussibau vice principal Padillah Daulay said on Monday as quoted by Antara news agency.

"Google Maps will then help us measure the distance between this school and the students' respective addresses," he added.