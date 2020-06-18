Whale shark's plea for help goes viral in Thailand

A video of a giant whale shark swimming towards a diving instructor while showing its tail that was tied by a rope has gone viral on the Internet.

The event took place near Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province on June 13. A three-metre-long whale shark, that was injured by a rope tightening around its tail, swam to the diving instructor seeming to suggest that it needed help.

Many people dived into the water to record videos and tried to help the animal but they were not successful as their knife was not big enough to cut the nylon rope.

Provincial Governor Wichawut Jinto collaborated with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, asking them to send marine animal experts to help the whale shark.

Whale sharks are one of the animals under Thailand's wildlife conservation and have importance for marine resources.