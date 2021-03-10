Whale of a specimen goes on display at national science museum in Tokyo

It’s truly a whale of a specimen.

The National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo’s Ueno district on Tuesday (March 8) opened a permanent display of the skeleton of a sperm whale, combined with a fleshed-out model of the right side of its body.

A press preview was held on Monday (March 7). According to the museum, the whale was a 14-metre-long male that washed up on a beach in Kagoshima Prefecture in 2005. It can be seen suspended from the ceiling of the first floor at the museum’s Global Gallery.

The model reproduces the whale's eye, ear, navel and anus, as well as the internal structure of the head. The pectoral fins of the skeleton show five phalanges, a characteristic of mammals.

The head of a model sperm whale, built around a real whale’s skeleton.

PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network

“I hope people can comprehend that such huge animals are still swimming in the sea,” said Yuko Tajima, a senior curator at the museum, who supervised the assembly of the display.