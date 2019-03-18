What North Korean films are like: propaganda, potatoes and ninjas

A few documentaries have managed to delve behind North Korea's Iron Curtain to provide a limited view of what life in the impoverished communist dictatorship is like. But North Korea also makes its own feature films to play in its cinemas, and very little is known about what these propaganda films are like.

An intriguing travelling film roadshow, which played at Italy's Udine Far East Film Festival among others during the 2000s, threw some light on the issue by presenting eight films from the hardline communist country.

Movies like A Bellflower and Myself in the Distant Future encouraged the country's subjects to change their diet - an obvious response to the food shortages that frequently ravage the country - and to work hard to develop new kinds of tractor fuel. But above all, the films instructed viewers to bow down and praise the Great Leader - first Kim Il-sung and then his son Kim Jong-il.

The films provided an unusual perspective on North Korea's secretive world. Myself in the Distant Future, made in 1997 and directed by Jang In-hak, was one of the series' more direct propaganda movies. A young man from Pyongyang falls in love with the leader of a squad of plasterers who are busy modernising their village. He tries to win her love by becoming a model worker, and hopes to take her back to Pyongyang with him. But she does not want to go.

A still from the film Myself in the Distant Future. Photo: South China Morning Post

The moral of the story is that you should be happy living where you were born, no matter how bad life is there. The film was made at a time when the North Korean government was trying to prevent a surge of migrants from the countryside turning up in the cities. Although the female heroine says "every girl wants to go to Pyongyang," she elects to stay put and keep on plastering to improve her impoverished village.

The film, made two years into a famine in North Korea, portrays a country with an abundance of food. Combine harvesters reap waving fields of corn, and every character seems to carry a bag bulging with ripe apples. There is even a party where the host tells his guests to eat until they are full - "and then come to the circus!" The film also encouraged viewers to eat potatoes rather than rice, a message which tied in with a government campaign to get the population to abandon their traditional food source for potatoes.

A still from the film A Bellflower (1987). Photo: South China Morning Post

Drama Hong Kil Dong was made in 1986.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Hong Kil Dong, a 1986 drama by Kim Kil-in and Shin Sang-OK, was a different kind of film, based on Korea's eponymous Robin Hood-like hero. The aristocratic Hong begins by attacking greedy landowners who are keeping rice supplies from the needy. But when some Japanese ninjas invade the country and steal the crown jewels, he turns into a fervent nationalist and joins with his former enemies to fight the menace from abroad.

The film featured martial arts scenes which were actually quite good, reminiscent of old Hong Kong kung fu films.

One North Korean film on show was just plain bizarre: Ten Zan: The Ultimate Mission, a futuristic action film directed by prolific Italian director Ferdinando Baldi, who wisely worked under the pseudonym Ted Kaplan. The 1998 film was a misguided attempt by the North Koreans to enter the international action film market, and they took the unlikely step of hiring a foreigner to make it.

Shot in North Korea, it featured Western actors in a story that had something to do with eugenics. The North Korea depicted in the film was a futuristic technological wonderland; "It was conscious avoidance of reality," Baldi later said.

How the films made it out of North Korea is a story in itself. It began when German film buff Johannes Schonherr encountered a lost-looking delegation of North Koreans at the Berlin Film Festival. Schonherr says that the delegates were in town to try and export their films, but had no clue how to start.

A scene from A Bellflower (1987).​Photo: South China Morning Post

The North Koreans were so scared of returning home to Pyongyang with nothing, they immediately agreed to Schonherr's suggestion that he put together a programme of North Korean films to screen in the West, he said. Schonherr later wrote a book about the history of North Korean films.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.