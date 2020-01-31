What a photo of a drunk Chinese man in Seoul says about coronavirus fears

Read also

Oh Myoung-don, a professor at the Seoul National University College of Medicine, said the same survival instinct that helped humans to live for a long time - the hard-wired neural network imprinted in a person's brain - was behind the fear people felt when seeing stories about epidemics in the news.

"Even if the chances of being contaminated turn out to be very low, the instinctive part of the brain functions faster than the logical part of it," said the professor at the division of infectious diseases.

"In the end, the public is prone to develop phobia of an epidemic."

He said the coronavirus was going through an "uncertain situation", in which the inability of experts and scientists to agree on the likelihood of being contaminated was helping to spread fear.

The South Korean health ministry said it could not answer questions about the chances of any single individual being infected by the virus inside the country.

Meanwhile, international researchers disagree over how fast the virus may spread from person-to-person, and over its severity.

The World Health Organisation said on January 28 that most cases till then had been mild with around 20 per cent of those infected experiencing severe illness. So far only a few countries have reported instances of the virus spreading from person to person.

The virus has also brought back unwanted memories of MERS, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome epidemic which lasted for two months in 2015 and infected 186 people in South Korea, killing 38 of them. Scientists believe 83 per cent of MERS transmissions in the country were due to five "superspreaders".

NO LONGER A JOKE

Regardless of the odds of infection, fear and uncertainty is likely to linger as the number of worldwide cases rise.