What is ulcerative colitis, Shinzo Abe's medical complaint that caused him to resign as Japan's PM?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s medical complaint, which forced him to resign for a second time on Friday, is a chronic condition that can cause ulcers and long-lasting inflammation in the digestive tract.

Known as ulcerative colitis, it affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and the rectum, with symptoms developing over time rather than a sudden onset.

Abe is understood to have had the complaint from a young age – he has talked about flare-ups when he was in junior high school – though his symptoms have worsened considerably in recent months. Ulcerative colitis typically occurs intermittently, sometimes with years between flare-ups.

Abe has spoken candidly about his condition, confirming to domestic media that he started taking Asacol, or 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA), in 2009 – two years after he first stepped down as prime minister. The drug was newly approved in Japan but had been available in other countries for some time.

“If this drug, Asacol, had taken more time to appear on the market in Japan, it is quite possible that I would not be where I am today”, Abe said in a speech in 2013, underlining just how debilitating his condition had become.

“For that very reason, I consider it both my role and my fate to restore and enrich the lives of patients suffering from intractable illnesses.”

Symptoms of the condition can include diarrhoea – often with blood or pus – abdominal pain, cramping, rectal pain and bleeding. It is also associated with weight loss, fevers and fatigue. An estimated 11.2 million people worldwide are affected by ulcerative colitis and the related Crohn’s disease.

Though the exact cause remains unknown, diet and stress are suspected to be contributing factors – aggravating symptoms. Another clue to it cause lies in its higher prevalence in the developed world, which may be a result of reduced exposure to intestinal infections at a young age or to a Westernised diet and lifestyle. Experts also point out that it has become more prevalent since the 1950s.

One trigger that is presently being studied is a malfunction in the immune system, with ulcerative colitis documented to be a hereditary disease.

Ulcerative colitis is known to be debilitating and even, on occasions, life threatening. It has no known cure at present, although there are a growing number of treatments that can greatly reduce symptoms, with some even bringing about long-term remission.

There is, however, a significant risk of complications, including inflammation of the megacolon, perforations of the colon, blood clots, inflammation of the eyes, joints and liver and even cancer.

Modern medications mean that sufferers are today largely able to manage ulcerative colitis, but are required to undergo regular colonoscopies to check for cancer.

Abe is understood to have undergone comprehensive medical check-ups, including a colonoscopy, every six months while in office.

