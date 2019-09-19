Where are Chinese tourists going if they're giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?

As Chinese tourists shun protest-hit Hong Kong, other Asian destinations are cashing in on the rush of travellers heading elsewhere, with Singapore coming up trumps by recording the highest monthly number of visitors from the mainland in over a decade.

The Lion City's tourism board said nearly 390,000 travellers from mainland China paid a visit in July - a hefty 46 per cent jump on the figure for June, when 265,998 arrived.

Industry experts said there were always more Chinese tourists heading abroad in the summer to take advantage of the school holidays.

But they added that Singapore was nevertheless among a number of Southeast Asian economies benefiting from a spike in mainlanders spurning Hong Kong as violent anti-government protests roil the city.

According to Hong Kong authorities, tourist arrivals dipped abruptly in July by 4.8 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year.

The number of Chinese visitors fell 5.5 per cent to 4.16 million, down from the 4.4 million in July 2018.

Thailand and the Philippines also saw increases, with Chinese holidaymakers climbing 9.4 per cent in the Land of Smiles between June and July, and almost 30 per cent in the Philippines.

Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research, said Chinese tourist arrivals had recently been "very strong" in Thailand despite a strong local currency making the country more expensive.

The kingdom saw an 18 per cent rise in August year on year, while Vietnam's number was 12.4 per cent. The Philippines meanwhile witnessed a huge year-on-year increase for August of 43.2 per cent.

"Most of Southeast Asia appears to be benefiting from the diversion of tourists from Hong Kong," Chua said.

The surge across the region comes despite pressure on mainland wallets from the US-China trade war and a weakening Chinese currency, which had previously kept many would-be travellers at home.

For 21-year-old Wang Mengzhe, a Chinese student in London, choosing where to go on holiday this summer was as much about making a political statement as safety.