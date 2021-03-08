Where's the exit? Tennis courts turned into giant maze in Kyoto

After guest numbers dwindled during the pandemic, Ayabe Onsen, a lodging facility in Ayabe, Kyoto Prefecture, has decided to build a giant maze on their unused tennis courts in a move that they hope will help get guests to come back.

“Even in the novel coronavirus crisis, people can enjoy [the maze] while avoiding crowds,” said Akira Nagai, the 61-year-old president of Ayabe Onsen’s operating company.

Since November, more than 90 volunteers using cedar partition boards commonly used in evacuation centres during times of crisis have been transmogrifying the two tennis courts on the about 1,600 square-metre premises.

“We want to use this as a catalyst to bring back guests,” Nagai said.

The maze is scheduled to open on March 28.