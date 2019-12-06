Why are Japan's famously reserved citizens becoming more violent?

The argument involving two men on the evening train escalated quickly once they got onto the platform at Chigasaki, southwest of Tokyo.

The older commuter was angry at the music he claimed could be heard coming from the younger man's earphones, so he shoved him so hard the younger man fell onto the train tracks.

Apparently not convinced that he had made his point forcefully enough, he then delivered a series of kicks to the younger man's head as he attempted to climb back onto the platform.

The older man, who has not been named, was arrested on June 8.