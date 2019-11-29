'This is why the capital is being moved': Jokowi says after getting stuck in Jakarta's gridlock

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Jakarta's notorious traffic congestion was once again in the spotlight after President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo revealed that he was held up by gridlock in the capital on his way to attend the Bank Indonesia Annual Meeting on Thursday evening.

After he arrived at the event's location in Ciputra Artpreneur, Jokowi told bankers in attendance that his presidential car ─ which always travelled alongside an entourage of his Presidential Security Detail ─ was stuck for around 30 minutes en route.

"There was a traffic jam, [my car] could not move for about half an hour," Jokowi said as quoted by kompas.com, "This [traffic jam] is why the capital is being moved."

The moment the President's convoy got stuck on Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio in Kuningan, South Jakarta, went viral on social media on Thursday evening after a Twitter user captured a short video and uploaded it to the platform.

Posted by user @catuaries, the footage showed presidential motorcades and the presidential car with plate number vehicle RI 1 trapped in congestion.

Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio is one of the busiest roads connecting business centres in Jakarta. A sidewalk construction project is currently ongoing in the area, adding more obstacles to motorists passing through the area.

The capital's perennial traffic jams have been cited by Jokowi's administration as one of the main reasons behind the decision to relocate the country's administrative hub from Jakarta.

Data from the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) said traffic congestion in Greater Jakarta cost around Rp 65 trillion (S$6.2 billion) in losses each year.

Jokowi announced in August that the new capital city would be built in East Kalimantan, straddling a 180,000-hectare area in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara regencies.

The government is currently finalizing a master plan for the new capital city ─ which is projected to cost up to Rp 466 trillion ─ with a target to start development by the end of next year.

More about
Joko Widodo INDONESIA jakarta

TRENDING

Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

SERVICES