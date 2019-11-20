Why Chinese parents are taking their children out of Hong Kong schools

Read also

"Hong Kong has a different political and educational system, which in itself is not a problem, but if it deliberately instils an anti-China attitude in the next generation, then it would be unacceptable for some parents," He said.

Concerns about the effects of the protests on children were underlined by a report released in September by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers.

In a survey of 168 schools, the federation found that more than 40 per cent of those polled reported emotional problems among students caused by the ongoing anti-government protests.

Some six per cent of the schools also reported bullying among students over the issue.

That month, Hong Kong's education authority also said it received 58 complaints against teachers on protest-related issues and warned two teachers for swearing at the family members of police officers, amid accusations of police using excessive force against protesters.

A kindergarten teacher was charged over an alleged assault of a three-year-old girl, whose relative is a police officer.

Federation chairman Wong Kam-leung said the protest activities organised in schools, such as boycotts and human chains, were to blame for many of the problems.

"We firmly oppose the idea of bringing political demands into campuses," he said.

For Wen, the Shenzhen mother, a major contributing factor is the textbooks used for liberal studies, a compulsory course in Hong Kong's high schools.

When the protests escalated in July, Wen borrowed some of the texts from a friend to read.