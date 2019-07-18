Why a Hong Kong family crowdfunded father's cancer fight

Read also

Having been fired, Hong Kong laws governing domestic helpers meant that Allas could no longer access the public health care system.

Her story went viral, and stands as a harrowing testimony to the plight of domestic helpers in Hong Kong. A GoGetFunding drive for Allas' treatment has since brought in over US$113,000.

Victoria Thomas, GoGetFunding's head of customer service and coaching, says medical-based fundraising is the service's most popular category.

"Crowdfunding provides two things," Thomas says. "A sense of having helped financially, but more importantly … a unity, a force of togetherness and support where messages are read and shared and can be the difference between a good day and a bad day."

Thomas says that many people wish to help friends or family affected by cancer, but until recently have been unable to do so easily. "Crowdfunding gives them a channel," she says.

The Schild family plans to use all donations for Florian's private medical expenses. "We would like to help other people with similar illnesses … we will give the excess funds once my husband is cured," Cherie Schild says, adding they will consider him "cured" after five years clear of cancer.

In June, Florian Schild underwent private surgery to remove a tumour, followed by liver resection surgery, also at a private hospital.

In July, he was admitted for chemotherapy at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital through the hospital's foundation that provides free treatment for those in financial difficulty. Cherie Schild says the process for obtaining the treatment was straightforward and quick.

"In June we filled out the forms and made a financial disclosure, including bank statements. It was quite easy. A month later he was in for treatment," she says.

Her husband finally had his first appointment with an oncologist in the public health care system, at Queen Mary Hospital, on July 11.