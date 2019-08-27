Why a Hong Kong police officer fired his gun skyward during protest

When a Hong Kong police officer fired his gun on a major avenue lined with jewellery stores and local eateries just after 8pm on Sunday, many did not realise at first that the shot came from a revolver.

The sound was similar to the firing of tear gas canisters or rubber bullets, no longer alien acoustics to protesters so inured to physical clashes with police during the city's worst political crisis since the handover unfolded in June.

"Run!" masked protesters and also local residents, some in flip-flops and shorts, shouted. "A real gunshot has just been fired."

The single shot, aimed into the sky above Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan, was a warning for a mob striking about a dozen outnumbered officers with metal rods, on a day that witnessed a shocking escalation of violence.

It marked the first time a gun had been discharged since the protests, triggered by the now-shelved extradition bill, began 12 weeks ago.

A study of various video footage showed that as black-clad protesters were charging at police, one officer fell to the wet ground - and appeared to drop his gun. As the officers backed away, the warning shot was heard within seconds.

Almost immediately, five more officers drew their revolvers and pointed them at demonstrators, onlookers and journalists.

As with previous protests, the mayhem began soon after a peaceful march - this time from Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan and attended by thousands of people.

From 5.30pm, as protesters massed and began building makeshift barricades and hurling bricks and sticks at police, tensions rose.

By the time police fired tear gas, petrol bombs were coming their way. More than an hour later, police had fired least 70 canisters of tear gas, 24 rubber bullets and 31 sponge grenades at protesters on Yeung Uk Road.

By 7pm, the squad, which also deployed two water cannon for the first time in Hong Kong, had successfully dispersed the protesters - and subdued some of them.

But by the time the vehicles left Yeung Uk Road half an hour later, masked protesters began grouping in Yi Pei Square, some 700 metres away, vandalising several mahjong parlours and hotpot restaurants with steel bars after prying open their iron gates and smashing the windows.

"Where are the Fujian folks?" the angry mob shouted.

The protesters were apparently prompted by an earlier bloody incident on August 5, when a group of white- and blue-shirted gangsters, who had gathered at Yi Pei Square, attacked anti-bill protesters with rods and knives.

Earlier on Sunday, several men in blue T-shirts were also seen hitting protesters on Chung On Street with sticks they had picked up from a taxi parked nearby.

After smashing the glass doors of the mahjong parlours, spoiling the metal shutters of other stores, the group of protesters - many wrapped in masks and balaclavas - later headed towards Chung On Street, where they attacked a police van with rods and umbrellas.

Two officers, armed with batons and shields, later got out of the van. Realising they were outnumbered, the duo retreated to the junction of Chung On Street and Sha Tsui Road, where they joined a dozen colleagues fending off tens of protesters along the road.

Several fully masked radicals on the frontline hit and jabbed fiercely at the officers with metal rods, while those further back abetted by hurling projectiles such as helmets and umbrellas.

In the pitched fighting, an officer tripped over a water-filled barricade and was pounced upon by protesters who hit his back. It was then the warning shot was fired and the other officers drew their guns.