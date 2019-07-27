Why Hong Kong's overtime work culture is a ticking time bomb

Read also

In Hong Kong, the workaholic culture has persisted for years. A study released in April by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) showed that one in five of the city's more than 3 million employees worked an average of 55 hours per week last year, or 11 hours a day.

According to the study, employees in sectors such as security, food and drink, land transport, construction and retail had the longest working hours. Security guards suffered the most, with one in four of them pulling more than 72 hours a week.

Charlie So, 63, is a security guard at a residential building in the city's southern district. He works for six days a week, from 7am to 7pm.

For So, a former sign installer, the work is manageable for his age - mostly registering visitors and patrolling the building - although the long hours leave much to be desired.