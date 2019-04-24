Why missing breakfast may have saved lives of couple at blast-hit hotel in Sri Lanka

Speaking via Skype, Ryan Xu and Annie Wu said they would continue their trip because they did not want to be deterred by terrorists.

Hong Kong tourist Annie Wu Li-chun counts her lucky stars that she never woke up 30 minutes earlier for breakfast on Easter Sunday in Colombo.

The 35-year-old yoga teacher had tried to rouse her sleeping husband Ryan Xu Xin in their room at the Shangri-La hotel in the Sri Lankan capital at around 8.45am. She then sat by the room window - and watched as bombs rocked the capital.

A restaurant in the Shangri-La was the target of a suicide blast during the breakfast peak that left several dead including a number of foreign tourists as a wave of coordinated bombings at churches and hotels killed at least 300 people.

"If we had woken up just half an hour earlier and gone to the restaurant, it could have been us," Wu said on Tuesday via Skype. "It's a blessing that we escaped."

She and her husband, who works for an international investment bank, said that after witnessing the bombing they fled Colombo with the help of their private guide.

The targets included three luxury hotels - the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in the heart of the capital - and three churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. Islamist terrorists are being blamed for the attacks.

At least 22 Hong Kong tourists plus Cathay Pacific crew were confirmed safe, the Post reported earlier. One Chinese national was killed, according to state-run newspaper People's Daily.

When the first bomb went off, the couple knew something was not right.

"It was really loud. It almost felt like something fell off the hotel building, " Wu said.

Her husband, also 35, added: "It was very unusual, not like construction error."

The couple left Colombo after the bombings.Photo: Handout

Five minutes later the second bomb exploded. "We felt vibrations on our floor," Xu said.

When his wife opened the room window and looked down, she saw hotel staff urging guests to leave the swimming pool. "The fountain at the hotel entrance was destroyed by shattered glass from the buildings," she said.

They only felt afraid when the hotel's fire alarm went off and an announcement was made that guests should leave immediately. A security guard kicked in their door and told them to go.

Grabbing his phone and cash, Xu ran down 13 floors with his wife through the glass-strewn fire escape stairway to the ground, passing people covered in blood.

They ran to the hotel car park, which was packed with military personnel and ambulances.

The white uniforms of restaurant staff were covered in blood. Some of the injured guests and workers were crying while waiting to be transferred.

"There were many injured," Xu said. "The hotel's limousines were used to transfer tourists who were bleeding."

Feeling hopeless, their private tour guide came to their rescue after an hour, and took them to a safe house outside the capital.

"We were terrified. We spent a whole day with no belongings, pretty much homeless," Wu said.

The couple got married in 2017 and live in Hong Kong. Frequent travellers, they said they chose to spend Easter in Sri Lanka for the hiking, beaches and sightseeing.

Despite the horror, the couple decided to continue with their trip as planned because they did not want to be deterred by terrorists. They will return to Hong Kong early next week.

The couple spoke highly of the Sri Lankan people.

"I hope people won't get cynical. During our time here, the Sri Lankans we met were the friendliest and most peaceful people ever," Xu said.

"It's just a very small number of radical religious extremists who are committing horrible crimes. We won't let this deter us. We will definitely consider coming back again."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.