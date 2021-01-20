Why is Suga so insistent on the Tokyo Olympics? It's partly the threat of losing face to China

In the Diet on Monday (Jan 19), delivering his first policy speech of the year, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was adamant about the two issues that have come to overshadow his administration – Japan would overcome Covid-19 “as soon as possible”, he insisted, and the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympics would go ahead as scheduled.

Both tasks appear to be monumental in scale, and Suga has a lot riding on meeting those promises. If he gets them right, he becomes the leader who pulled off the improbable. Get them wrong, however, and an administration that is already faltering in the polls – with a support rate already below 40 per cent, just four months after he took office – and his political fate will be sealed.

But there is also a sense that this is personal to the prime minister on several levels, analysts say.

“The government is insisting that the Games will go ahead, and that is partly because so much money, energy and political capital have been invested into the event, but it’s also a matter of face,” said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at the Tokyo campus of Temple University.

“Suga is not a person who is prone to self-reflection, doubt or reconsidering a course of action, and he remains committed to full speed ahead on the Olympics for a lot of reasons,” he said, including the loss of face that would be associated with the Tokyo event being postponed again or cancelled before the February 2022 Winter Olympics is held – in Beijing.

Koichi Nakano, a professor of politics at Tokyo’s Sophia University, agreed that while little was being said concerning China’s Olympics, “it is certainly going to be in the backs of the minds of conservatives”.

“Right now, everyone is preoccupied with whether the Tokyo games are even possible, but there is no question that it would be painful to some people if Japan lost out to China as the first host of [a post-pandemic Olympics],” he said. “Conservatives would almost certainly see that as a humiliation.”

In his address to the Diet, Suga said Japan hosting the games would serve as “proof that humanity has defeated the coronavirus” as well as serving to underline the event’s original theme – the rebuilding of northeast Japan a decade after the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis of March 2011.

Analysts say the prime minister has no option but to appear confident that the Games are on track given the global scrutiny over his administration’s every utterance on the matter, including last week’s pronouncement by cabinet minister Taro Kono that the decision “could go either way”.

The rest of the government immediately swung into action, with chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato insisting on Sunday (Jan 17) that everything was under control, including measures to ensure the different events do not serve to spread the virus among spectators.

Nakano of Sophia University pointed out that while Suga effectively inherited the Olympics from his predecessor, Shinzo Abe , he was always a loyal lieutenant who had largely adhered to Abe’s policies and would be just as keen to see the games go ahead.

“The Olympics was seen as a way to showcase Japan and focus on the growth strategy of inbound tourism,” Nakano said. “The aim was to bring more Australians into the ski resorts, and wealthy travellers from other parts of Asia, particularly China, with the Olympics serving as the final opportunity to boost arrivals.”

Suga played a pivotal role in that policy, he said, and similarly championed the domestic “Go To Travel” campaign to promote domestic tourism once the nation’s borders were closed to foreign travellers. The campaign was meant to promote the travel sector as a driver of the national economy, but it has proved controversial amid Covid-19 surges in Japan.

“It could all come to nothing,” Nakano said. “The failure of a campaign that he spearheaded would not just be a humiliation, but it could very easily mean Suga losing his direction entirely.”

Kingston of Temple University said the prime minister would not be blind to the challenges that needed to be overcome for the Olympics to go ahead, as well as the precarious nature of his position, but added that Suga had no choice but to project an air of supreme confidence.

“He will be pushing it hard, because of all the vested interests behind the scenes, up until they have to make a decision on whether to pull the plug because it could become a super-spreader event,” he said. “Up until that point, he will be putting a brave face on it.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.