Wider student movement 'could curb' campus radicalism in Indonesia

Students must be exposed to a variety discourses to prevent them from adopting extremist teachings.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - The lack of varied and critically minded student movements in Indonesia might have contributed to the growing radicalism on campuses after the fall of Suharto, experts say.

Campuses have long been recruitment grounds for radical Islamic groups, with the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) noting in 2017 that 39 per cent of state university students across 15 provinces in Indonesia had shown an interest in radical teachings.

"Radical (Islamic) teachings started entering universities when the Suharto regime implemented the NKK/BKK policy in the 1980s, by which students were banned from political activities. The vacant political space then made room for radical groups to enter," the Habibie Centre research director Mohammad Hasan Ansori said during a discussion on campus radicalism on Thursday (May 30).

Mr Ansori was referring to Suharto's New Order policy that barred external organisations affiliated with political parties from setting up inside campus.

Among these organisations were the Indonesian Nationalist Student Movement (GMNI) and the Association of Islamic Students (HMI), both of which had produced well-known politicians, such as Vice-President Jusuf Kalla.

As a result, the organisations are not funded nor directly facilitated by state universities.

Mr Saiful Umam, former executive director at the Centre for the Study of Islam and Society (PPIM) at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN Jakarta), said the policy resulted in the proliferation of Islam-related campus activities organised by Muslim student groups in each university, usually known as the Campus Dakwah Institution (LDK).

The problem was that the LDK, funded by state universities, had a conservative bent, Mr Saiful noted.

"Universities should provide more room for student activists so that they can contribute to the discourse surrounding religion. Even if they're not institutionalised, at least the discourse won't be dominated by the relatively conservative LDK," he told The Jakarta Post on the sidelines of the discussion.

Observers have raised concerns over the LDK's teachings as the organisation trains rohis or students who become Islamic study assistants in extra-curricular activities in high schools. Such rohis frequently join the LDK once they enter universities.

"The LDK is massive and conservative, and being conservative is only one step away from being extremist. Once the members are exposed to the networks and narratives, they turn extreme," Mr Ansori said.

In a 2016 survey conducted by the Wahid Foundation and the Religious Affairs Ministry of more than 1,600 rohis participants as respondents, it was found that 33 per cent of them defined jihad as a holy war against non-Muslims, 41 per cent would support any cause to turn Indonesia into an Islamic state under a caliphate, while 60 per cent would go on jihad to countries like Syria if they had the chance.

A psychologist from the University of Indonesia and an expert member of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Mr Hamdi Muluk, said that students must be exposed to a variety discourses to prevent them from adopting extremist teachings.

"Students should refrain from having singular identities, such as only being rohis. They should be in contact with various groups, so that they will naturally grow to become open-minded," he said during the discussion.

Mr Saiful shared this sentiment, adding that the solution might also help address another issue that is heavily linked to campus radicalism, which is intolerant teachers.

A 2018 study by the PPIM found that more than 50 per cent of Muslim teachers promoted intolerant views. Teachers who joined the LDK in university had a higher tendency to have intolerant views than those who joined the GMNI, Mr Saiful cited.

"Banning the LDK would only be counter-productive. Universities should understand the map of student movements better and supervise them," Mr Saiful said.

Mr Ansori echoed the statement, adding that universities should go as far as to heighten monitoring of campus mosques, where more radical groups such as the Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) and the Indonesian Islamic State (NII) could also spread their teachings and recruit members.

More about

INDONESIA Students Islam
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy

LIFESTYLE

The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES