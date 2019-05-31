Wife of child rapist Cho Doo-soon defends him as 'polite person'

The wife of convicted child rapist Cho Doo-soon, whose brutal rape of an 8-year-old girl in 2008 shocked the nation, described him as a "polite person" in a petition she wrote on his behalf while he was under trial, a TV programme revealed late Wednesday.

The petition she wrote in 2008 was disclosed as public concerns grow over Cho's release on Dec 13, 2020. Some have taken to the presidential petition board to ask for his 12-year sentence to be extended.

Cho is very likely to return to his wife's house upon release, according to experts, and with the wife's house believed to be about three minutes away from the victim's home, there are concerns that Cho and the victim could end up living in the same neighborhood.

"For Cho, there is nowhere else to go, and his wife said she continues to visit him. So I guess he will move into her house," said Lee Soo-jung, a criminal psychology professor at Kyonggi University.

The father of the victim told the "True Story" team that the whole family is in shock over the possibility that Cho could move close to their house.

"I don't know how to express in words how we feel. Should we move? Why should the victim have to pack and run?" he asked.