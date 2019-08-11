Wife of Hong Kong man who sparked massive financial probe hurt in knife attack

PHOTO: Pixabay
Clifford Lo
Danny Mok
South China Morning Post

The wife of Roy Cho Kwai-chee, who was charged in relation to Hong Kong's biggest financial investigation in decades was injured in a knife attack after her car was intercepted in Tai Po on Thursday, sparking a citywide manhunt for two attackers.

The incident occurred at the luxury residential estate of Hong Lok Yuen shortly before 4.15pm, when a Toyota Alphard that the woman, 55, was travelling in was rammed by another car. She was in the rear passenger seat at the time.

According to police, two men were in the car that rammed the Alphard.

"One of the men carrying a knife and wearing a face mask jumped out of the vehicle and attacked the victim," a police spokesman said. The attacker then returned to the car, which sped off. Police were called in after receiving a report from the woman's driver.

The victim suffered cut wounds and was sent conscious to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po for treatment.

Officers combed the area but made no arrests.

Police figures show reports of wounding rose by 6.1 per cent to 349 between June and September, from 329 in the same period last year.

Cho, 55, a former director of Convoy Global Holdings, was accused of conspiring to defraud Convoy and its affiliates by leading Hong Kong's largest independent financial advisory firm to invest more than HK$89 million (S$15.4 million) in a company related to him, according to statements issued by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption in May.

The charge is the culmination of a joint investigation undertaken since December 2017 by the two regulators into the scandal.

Cho pleaded not guilty along with two associates at a court hearing in September. The trial will take place on May 4 next year. The trio were released on bail.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

