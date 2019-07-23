Wild storm batters Hat Yai

Hat Yai in southern Songkhla province was hammered by rain and hail on Monday afternoon, toppling trees and power poles onto a house and at least three cars.

The 3.30pm storm felled a large Bodhi tree near the Hat Yai Police Station, which in turn dragged down three utility poles.

The poles fell on three passing vehicles, but no one was hurt. Electrical workers temporarily cut the power and repaired the damage.

A jackfruit tree fell onto a house roof on Soi Phrom Uthit in municipal Kuan Lang, again without causing injury.

