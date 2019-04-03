Will Indonesia close its iconic Komodo park? Not yet, say authorities

Indonesia's government has dismissed speculation that the popular Komodo National Park, home to the world's largest species of lizards, will soon be closed to tourists.

Last week, local news magazine Tempo reported that the park would be shut from January following the trafficking of 41 juvenile Komodo dragons that had been sold to buyers in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam via Facebook.

Marius Ardu Jelamu, head of tourism for East Nusa Tenggara Province that encompasses the park, was quoted as saying the closure was necessary to restore the natural habitat. The park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is home to an estimated 5,700 giant lizards and received nearly 160,000 visitors last year.

But on Tuesday, Wiratno, director general of conservation at the Environment and Forestry Ministry which oversees the park, said no decision had yet been made.

"We have a team that [is] now working to collect data and make an assessment. We need to wait for their results before making any decision. We expect the team to submit their report in July," he said.

Reports of the park's imminent closure was negatively affecting tourism, Wiratno said, with tour agents complaining that travellers have already begun cancelling trips.

He added that the lizards that were recently seized had not been smuggled out of the park, but had come from the neighbouring island of Flores.

On Monday, the province's governor, Viktor Laiskodat, called for regional authorities to be given oversight of the park instead of the central government, in light of the smuggling revelations.

"The park is the province's only natural asset … we will run it well," he said, as he appealed to anyone who had bought a smuggled giant lizard to return it to its natural habitat.

Last week, nine suspected wildlife traffickers were arrested in Surabaya, in the province of East Java.

Local police said the group had managed to sell 41 juvenile Komodo dragons online, using Facebook to conduct their business. Akhmad Yusep Gunawan, the lead investigator, said the shipment went through Singapore with buyers coming from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The lizards were sold for between 50 million rupiah (S$4,756) and 500 million rupiah, depending on size and whether they were alive or dead, he said.

Dwi Adhiasto from Indonesia's Wildlife Conservation Society, said police should closely monitor areas that were known to be used for the illegal wildlife trade - particularly Surabaya and Banyuwangi in East Java.

Meanwhile, Boni Jebarus, a member of parliament for East Nusa Tenggara province, urged the police to launch an investigation into the management of Komodo National Park.

He said he suspects that someone was working on the inside to assist the international "syndicate" responsible for the recent wildlife trafficking incident, despite assurances from Wiratno, the conservation chief, that the smuggled lizards came from outside the park.

"I think this is the right time for us to collaborate with the Interpol. Our goal should not only limited to dismantling the syndicate, but also to bring all Komodos back home," Jebarus said.

Komodo National Park is billed as the only place on Earth where visitors can see the eponymous dragon in its natural habitat. Tourist numbers have increased steadily from 80,626 in 2014 to 159,217 last year.

Last May, the park began receiving its first large tour groups from China, with officials expecting an average of 100 Chinese tourists per day to visit between then and the end of this year.

This artile was first published in South China Morning Post.