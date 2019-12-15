Winter revives Bangkok's air pollution problem

The stagnant winter air has resulted in the re-emergence of PM2.5 dust particles in Bangkok, the city's administration reported.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon said on Saturday (December 14) that the BMA's Office of Environment is monitoring the air pollution situation.

"The BMA has ordered district offices that have PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) exceeding the standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre to increase the frequency of cleaning roads and sidewalks," she said. "Furthermore, we have dispatched water trucks to spray mist during traffic rush hours to suppress dust particles.

"The permanent secretary added that the city also has ordered its agencies to check the condition of service vehicles regularly to make sure they do not emit black smoke, which is the main cause of air pollution in Bangkok.

"We have also urged our garbage pickup staff to finish their rounds on main and secondary roads before 4am every day to reduce traffic congestion in rush hours, and ordered them to turn off their engine every time they make a stop," she added.