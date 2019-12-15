Winter revives Bangkok's air pollution problem

PHOTO: The Nation
The Nation/Asia News Network

The stagnant winter air has resulted in the re-emergence of PM2.5 dust particles in Bangkok, the city's administration reported.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon said on Saturday (December 14) that the BMA's Office of Environment is monitoring the air pollution situation.

"The BMA has ordered district offices that have PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) exceeding the standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre to increase the frequency of cleaning roads and sidewalks," she said. "Furthermore, we have dispatched water trucks to spray mist during traffic rush hours to suppress dust particles.

"The permanent secretary added that the city also has ordered its agencies to check the condition of service vehicles regularly to make sure they do not emit black smoke, which is the main cause of air pollution in Bangkok.

"We have also urged our garbage pickup staff to finish their rounds on main and secondary roads before 4am every day to reduce traffic congestion in rush hours, and ordered them to turn off their engine every time they make a stop," she added.

The BMA's Office of Environment reported that Bangkok's PM2.5 level on Saturday (December 14) averaged 53 micrograms per cubic metre, which is slightly above safety standards.

Eleven districts had PM2.5 levels that were expected to rise to a level where they could affect people's health. They are: Pathumwan, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Kapi, Klongsan, Bankok Noi, Phasi Jaroen, Bang Khen, Bang Phlat, Khlong Toei, Bang Sue and Lak Si.

This article was first published in The Nation.

More about
Bangkok Thailand air pollution

TRENDING

Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for &#039;politicising a social cause&#039;
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for 'politicising a social cause'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES