Woman accidentally swallows spoon in attempt to retrieve fish bone stuck in throat

Woman accidentally swallows spoon in attempt to retrieve fish bone stuck in throat
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Apr 22, 2019

Nanyang Siang Pau reported that a woman in Shenzhen, China, accidentally swallowed a 13cm metal spoon while attempting to retrieve a fish bone stuck in her throat.

What was bizarre was that the spoon remained in her body for days as she did not experience any pain or discomfort before she decided to see a doctor 10 days later.

The procedure took 10 minutes.

The doctor said that she could have had internal bleeding if she came later.

ALSO READ: Man lodges report in Taiwan against ex-girlfriend for 'breaking' his penis

More about

sex Accidents
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement