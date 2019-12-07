Woman and parents in India held over killing of husband

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

A woman and her parents in India have been arrested after her husband was strangled to death and buried in their backyard.

The woman, identified as Mariammal, left her alcoholic husband and took their two daughters with her to stay with her parents, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Apparently, he had been abusive as well.

Several days ago, the man turned up at his in-laws' house and demanded that his wife and children return home with him.

Mariammal refused to do so, and scolded him for turning up for her brother's funeral a month before.

While husband and wife got into a shouting match, Mariammal's father suddenly attacked him. With the help of his daughter, they strangled him with a rope.

They later burned his body with kerosene and buried him behind their house.

Police, who received an anonymous tip about the killing, found the body and arrested the woman and her parents.

It is not clear what the mother's role was in the case.

