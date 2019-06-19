Woman in Bangkok falls down 3m-deep manhole while on her way to work

PHOTO: JS100
The Nation/Asia News Network

A 23-year-old woman fell down a manhole while walking to work with her co-workers on Tuesday morning near Bangkok's Ratchadapisek subway station.

JS100 traffic radio station reported that Jetnipit (last name withheld) called the station for help at 8.37am, when she found herself plunged in 3-metre-deep foul-smelling, polluted water in the drain. A food vendor and motorcycle taxi driver helped pull the woman out of the drain and dropped her off at Paolo Hospital for treatment.

Thamrongsak Takowit, chief of Huai Kwang District Office's Thesakit law-enforcing division, told JS100 at 11am that he had inspected the scene and coordinated with the city's drainage office to fix it. JS100 checked the site an hour later and reported that the broken manhole cover had been repaired.

