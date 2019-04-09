Woman decapitated in traffic accident in West Java

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Apr 09, 2019

A woman identified as Ita Sachari, 27, died in a traffic accident on Monday morning in Depok, West Java.

According to Depok Police traffic unit head Comr. Sutomo, after checking CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses, the police concluded that Ita, previously suspected of having died in a hit-and-run accident, was killed in a single motorcycle crash.

The accident took place directly in front of a car showroom on Jl. Margonda at around 5am on Monday.

"The victim allegedly lost control of her motorcycle. She hit the roadblock on the right side of the road," he told kompas.com.

Sutomo said as a result of the collision, her body glanced off and hit an iron guardrail on the street's median strip before she was decapitated.

"She bounced hard, hence the decapitation," he said.

Separately, Depok Police spokesman Adj. Comr. Firdaus said the police had questioned four witnesses and examined the CCTV footage in the area, which indicated that the victim was killed in a single-vehicle accident.

More about

INDONESIA Accidents - Traffic death
