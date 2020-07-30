Woman dies after jumping in front of pickup truck in Thailand

An unidentified woman with tatoos on her back and arm was killed after abruptly jumping in front of a pickup truck that hit and ran over her on a Phitsanulok street.

Bang Rakam police were informed at 3.37am today (July 30) that a car had run over a woman near Ban Tamo Prachasan School in the district.

At the scene they found the dead woman, a large wound on her face and head, lying face down. Her back and left hand were tattooed. She wore blue trousers, a white shirt and black coat.

The deceased woman had no documents or identity card on her. People questioned in the area also did not know who she was or where she had come from.

The pickup driver told police that he saw a motorcycle parked sideways on the street and tried to slow his vehicle. It was at this moment that the woman jumped in front of his pickup and it was impossible for him to stop at that second, he said, adding that he couldn’t help but crash into her.

The woman’s body was taken to Naresuan University Hospital.