Woman dies, hundreds evacuated in fire at Hong Kong residential estate

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Karen Zhang
South China Morning Post

A woman has died in a fire at a residential estate in Hong Kong in the early hours of Thursday that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Two were also injured when the blaze broke out in a ninth-floor flat of a tower block at Fung Shing court in Tai Wai, Sha Tin, at 4.42am.

A resident reportedly tried to put out the fire, but a hosepipe installed for emergencies was not working. The fire service also said it could not get the water hose to work, but were able to use a fire hydrant instead.

About 500 people were evacuated from buildings, according to police. Some 48 firefighters, 12 fire engines and two teams of paramedics were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters spent about half an hour extinguishing the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

A female resident was found dead. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s living in the same flat were injured. The male was sent to hospital.

Hung Chung Muk, from the Fire Services Department, said firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.47am, five minutes after being called.

The 323 sq ft flat was ablaze on arrival, Hung said. The fire had also affected the two floors above.

It is believed the deceased woman and the two injured lived in the flat.

"We rescued an injured man in one room and found a female body on the floor of the other room," said Hung, a division officer in New Territories East.

"We don't know the cause of the fire yet, but the room where the body was found has the most serious damage."

He added the man suffered from smoke inhalation, while the wounded female had a hand injury, but managed to leave the flat by the time firefighters arrived.

Ten residents were evacuated by firefighters, while about 600 residents left on their own accord, the fire service said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong fires death Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES