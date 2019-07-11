Woman dies, hundreds evacuated in fire at Hong Kong residential estate

A woman has died in a fire at a residential estate in Hong Kong in the early hours of Thursday that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Two were also injured when the blaze broke out in a ninth-floor flat of a tower block at Fung Shing court in Tai Wai, Sha Tin, at 4.42am.

A resident reportedly tried to put out the fire, but a hosepipe installed for emergencies was not working. The fire service also said it could not get the water hose to work, but were able to use a fire hydrant instead.

About 500 people were evacuated from buildings, according to police. Some 48 firefighters, 12 fire engines and two teams of paramedics were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters spent about half an hour extinguishing the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

A female resident was found dead. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s living in the same flat were injured. The male was sent to hospital.

Hung Chung Muk, from the Fire Services Department, said firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.47am, five minutes after being called.

The 323 sq ft flat was ablaze on arrival, Hung said. The fire had also affected the two floors above.